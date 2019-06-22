TODAY |

US rapper Cardi B indicted over strip club altercation

Associated Press
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was charged today with new felony charges in a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

An indictment filed in state court charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges, including harassment and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said she's to appear Wednesday at an arraignment in Queens.

The performer previously has denied harming anyone. A message seeking comment was left with her lawyer today.

The 26-year-old Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club, police have said. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B had originally only been charged with misdemeanors. Prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after she rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge.

The more serious charges came to light after she was named songwriter of the year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers at a Thursday night ceremony in Los Angeles. She's scheduled to perform Monday at the BET Awards, where she's nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Her chart-topping hits include I Like It and the Maroon 5 collaboration Girls Like You.

Rapper Cardi B arriving at Queens Criminal Court, in New York. Source: Associated Press
