US President Trump fires back at Jay Z after interview

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"

Donald Trump and Jay Z.

The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show" on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn't make up for the president's attitude. Jay-Z says, "It's not about money at the end of the day," and it "doesn't equate to happiness."

But Jay-Z's producer says he doesn't want to enflame tensions between Donald Trump and Jay-Z.

No. I.D., who produced Jay-Z's Grammy-nominated "4:44," says he hopes the rap legend and Trump are able to talk about their differences after Jay-Z criticised the president and Trump fired back.

The producer says the back-and-forth is "a conversation that needs to occur."

The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton's administration.

