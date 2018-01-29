US President Trump fires back at Jay Z after interview

President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"

The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show" on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn't make up for the president's attitude. Jay-Z says, "It's not about money at the end of the day," and it "doesn't equate to happiness."

But Jay-Z's producer says he doesn't want to enflame tensions between Donald Trump and Jay-Z.

No. I.D., who produced Jay-Z's Grammy-nominated "4:44," says he hopes the rap legend and Trump are able to talk about their differences after Jay-Z criticised the president and Trump fired back.

The producer says the back-and-forth is "a conversation that needs to occur."