 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

US popstar Pink returns to Sydney stage after 'excruciating' stomach virus

AAP
Topics
Entertainment

Pop superstar Pink returned to the stage in Sydney with a vengeance after illness forced her to postpone four shows during the week.

The US singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night "in excruciating pain", a day after being treated for dehydration and a stomach virus.

She apologised to her fans through social media.

"I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s**t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

Source: Instagram / Pink

Among the fans to watch her return was actor Hugh Jackman.

"The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring." he said on Instagram.

US singer Katy Perry also attended the show, before hanging out with the star's daughter.

Pink will return to Sydney after finishing the New Zealand leg of her tour, with promoter Live Nation announcing new dates for her cancelled shows.

The August 3 concert has been rescheduled for August 24, while the others have been moved to September 17-19.

Source: Instagram / Hugh Jackman
Topics
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Ten-metre sinkhole opens up in middle of Taupō road
3

Whakatāne girl undergoes emergency surgery to reduce chance of brain damage while on US holiday
4

Wanted man who escaped police custody arrested after AOS callout in South Auckland
5

'Can I be a good politician while also being a good mum?' Jacinda Ardern opens up about her balancing act
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:39
The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star.

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

Kanye West

Kanye West opens up about bipolar disorder on Jimmy Kimmel show

Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

Macaulay Culkin turned down offer to star in Big Bang Theory multiple times

US popstar Mariah Carey cancels Australia and New Zealand tour dates following 'scheduling conflict'

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music
Australia

US hitmaker Mariah Carey has cancelled her Australia and New Zealand 2018 tour dates due to a "scheduling conflict", the singer said in a statement yesterday.

"It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon. I've been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year," the 'We Belong Together' star told MJR Presents, the company behind her Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour.

MJR Presents responded to the news in a statement, saying, "We are disappointed that Mariah's shows are cancelled but look forward to hearing her new material soon".

"Full refunds will be given to all ticket holders from their original point of purchase and we apologise for the inconvenience to fans and ticket holders".

The tour dates were set for October this year after it was postponed from February.

New dates have yet to be announced for the affected shows.


Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television

This story was first published on Friday August 10.

"The happiness is real", surrogate Sophie Braggins posted on her Instagram after giving birth to a baby boy. Source: Instagram / Sophie Braggins

As her baby boy was born yesterday afternoon to a surrogate, Toni Street made an instinctive name change upon first setting eyes on him.

"When he came out we had two names we'd narrowed it down to to," Street told her The Hits radio co-hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace this morning.

"We decided he definitely wasn't a Noah, and we both looked at him and he's a Lachie!"

To be exact Lachlan Stephen France - a name of Scottish origin.

And Street said the experience of having a child through the surrogacy of Sophie Braggins, was no different emotionally to her children which she gave birth to.

"It was just like having both my other two children, it was this pure love moment," Street said.

"It just felt the exact time. We're all doing amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."

Street announced the birth of her son on Insatgram last night, revealing the early birth:

"Little man has arrived early! 09.08.2018 💙💙💙 @sophie_braggins was an absolute trooper.. we adore our new son. Will hopefully have a name by the morning 🐣 @mjfrance09," she wrote. 

Topics
Entertainment
Television