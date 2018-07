US popstar Demi Lovato 'awake' and recovering with family after suspected heroin overdose

A representative for Demi Lovato says she is awake and recovering with her family after the pop singer was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday for an overdose.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's representative said in a statement Wednesday.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer's hospitalization.

Emergency officials confirmed they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital after receiving a call at 11:22am Tuesday (local time).

TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

On the song "Sober," she sings the lyrics: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

In her YouTube documentary released last year called "Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated," she openly discusses her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

Fox said it would pull its episode of "Beat Shazam" featuring Lovato, which was to air Tuesday night (local time).

"We have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family," the network said.