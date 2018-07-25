TODAY |

US pop star Demi Lovato 'sober and grateful to be alive' following drug overdose

Bang Showbiz
Demi Lovato says she is "sober and grateful to be alive" following her overdose earlier this year.

The 26-year-old pop star spent time in rehab earlier this year after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home following a night of partying and Lovato has reassured fans she is fine but asked for space to heal privately.

She wrote on Twitter: "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s*** that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support.

"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic)."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that while Lovato is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a "struggle".

The source said: "[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.

"Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home."

Demi Lovato performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on Monday (NZT). Source: Getty
