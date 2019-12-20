US government mistakenly lists Marvel's fictional nation Wakanda as a free trade partner

A free trade agreement between the United States and fictional country Wakanda doesn't appear to have worked out.

A still from Marvel's Black Panther. Source: Supplied

Wakanda, a made-up country for Marvel's Black Panther, was mistakenly listed on the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website as a free trade agreement partner.

It may have been there for months before it was spotted.

According to NBC News, the Internet Archive shows Wakanda was listed sometime after June 10. It was only removed yesterday.

One person who spotted it shared their confusion on Twitter.

"[For what it's worth], the US would no doubt try to liberalize Wakanda's markets and flood it with cheap subsidized corn," user Francis Tseng wrote.

Once US media began questioning the fictional country's inclusion it was quickly removed, prompting further jokes of a potential trade war.

A USDA spokesperson told local media Wakanda was added as a test file for staff but should never have been publicly visible.

"The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," he said.

According to the website, Wakanda had some great trade opportunities including tarrif-free cows and Chinese water chestnuts.