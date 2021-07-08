US DJ Diplo sued by woman over alleged sexual assault

Diplo is being sued by a woman who alleges he coerced her into oral sex.

American DJ Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 42-year-old DJ has had a lawsuit brought against him by an unnamed woman who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by him in 2019.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Diplo - also known as Thomas Wesley Pentz - invited the woman to an after-party following one of his Vegas concerts at the Wynn in 2019, where he allegedly gave her and other attendees weed and alcohol.

The woman claims Diplo eventually invited her to his personal room, and his security team started kicking out everyone else, including a male friend who was allegedly punched in the face when he refused to leave without her.

Diplo then allegedly told the woman she couldn’t leave until she performed oral sex acts on him, and after realising there was no way out, the woman says she agreed.

She also claims Diplo filmed the encounter without her consent.

The woman is now suing the DJ for damages, as she claims she was in fear for her safety throughout the alleged ordeal.

However, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman has already denied the allegations against the DJ.

The attorney also claims there is a link between the woman and Marchel Gabrielle Auguste, who is also currently suing Diplo for sexual battery, and says neither woman is telling the truth.

In a statement, Freedman said: "This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.