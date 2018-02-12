US comedian and film star Kevin Hart confirms one-off Auckland show

US comedian and film-star Kevin Hart will be bringing his unique brand of humour to Auckland this December as part of his world tour.

Kevin Hart is coming to Auckland. Source: Associated Press

Hart, the star of films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, will be playing Spark Arena on December 11 as part of his Irresponsible Tour.

The 38-year-old is set to bring a fresh stage setup to the Auckland venue, playing in the middle of the arena surrounded by the crowd on all sides.

The Auckland show had earlier been announced in late January, but stated it was to be held in Auckland, Australia. The confusion has been cleared up with the new announcement of ticket sale dates today.

Kevin Hart playing in Auckland, Australia

Tickets are likely to be at a premium for the on-off show when they go on sale on February 23 at midday.