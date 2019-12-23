US Box Office: Force weakens with Skywalker opening; Cats flops

The Force was a little less strong with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and Chewbacca in a still of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Source: Associated Press

J.J. Abrams' Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $265.5 million debut (all figures in NZD) that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films.

"The Rise of Skywalker'' came in with worse reviews than any "Star Wars'' movie except for 1999's "The Phantom Menace,'' which famously heralded the debut of Jar Jar Binks. "The Rise of Skywalker'' has a 57% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, too, were relatively lukewarm to the movie, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

That response may have muted what could have been a record-setting weekend. While Disney had cautiously estimated about a $249.6 million opening, analysts had pegged "The Rise of Skywalker'' for around $302.6 million.

"The Rise of Skywalker'' pulled in $565.8 million worldwide, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film was especially lacklustre in China, as all "Star Wars'' films have been. It grossed $18.3 million there.

Though it proved divisive with fans, 2017's "Last of the Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson, opened with $322.8 million. Abrams' own "The Force Awakens'' set a then-record in 2015 with a $375.2 million debut.

Such expectations did not await Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats.'' The much ridiculed big-screen musical, featuring infamous "digital fur technology,'' scratched out just $9.8 million in ticket sales, sending Mr. Mistoffelees (and Universal Pictures) home licking their wounds.

The $100 million production, featuring an ensemble including Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift, came in well behind projections. It opened in a distant fourth place.

Holdovers "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Frozen 2'' both surpassed "Cats.''

"Rise of Skywalker'' culminated a tumultuous period in "Star Wars," finishing off both a trilogy and nine-film cycle begun 42 years ago by George Lucas.

In 2012, Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $6 billion. While its stewardship of "Star Wars'' has drawn mostly praise and enormous box-office proceeds, "The Rise of Skywalker" trailed both the much-debated "Last of the Jedi'' and the 2018 dud "Solo: A Star Wars Story.''

In November, Disney chief executive Bob Iger told investors that "Star Wars'' will go "into a hiatus'' after "Rise of Skywalker.''

The next "Star Wars'' movie, not one in the Skywalker saga, isn't scheduled for release until 2022. "Game of Thrones'' makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently pulled out of the planned "Star Wars'' trilogy.

Lately, "Star Wars'' has been a more emphatic hit on the small screen. "The Mandalorian'' helped launch the Disney Plus streaming service.

But Disney can still make considerable demands on theatres for "Star Wars" films. Disney charges theatres 65% of ticket sales, or about 10% more than standard, for "Star Wars'' releases, and requires a run of four weeks.

North American Box Office: Dec. 20-22 in USD:

"Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker" -- $175.5M

"Jumanji: The Next Level" -- $26.1M

"Frozen II" -- $12.3M

"Cats" -- $6.5M