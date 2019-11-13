Updated Sonic the Hedgehog revealed in movie trailer after fan backlash led to redesign

An updated look for Sonic the Hedgehog has been revealed in the film's new trailer after fan backlash led to a complete redesign of the beloved video game character.

The second trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie has clocked up over 10 million views since being uploaded on YouTube today.

It has seen a much more positive reaction from fans, after the first trailer released a few months ago was slammed due to the bizarre art choices for the titular CGI character that many said gave him uncannily human like features.

Many comments on today's trailer - which has over 625,000 likes to only about 9000 dislikes - have praised Paramount for "listening to the fans" of the classic SEGA franchise.

Due to the redesign, Sonic the Hedgehog's release has been delayed from November this year to February 2020.