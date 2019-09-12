TODAY |

Up-and-coming Christchurch rock band's latest album takes Kiwis back to 1960s

India Leishman
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
Christchurch and Canterbury
India Leishman

A homegrown up-and-coming rock band want to take Kiwis back to the 1960s with their newest album.

Christchurch’s Adam Hattaway and The Haunters’ sophomore album Crying Lessons pays tribute to lovers.

The band’s frontman, Adam Hattaway, said the album’s offering puts a new take on rock and roll.

"We just wanted to make music that was a little more old school rock and roll, that has guitars in it, that people can dance to. It's a mix of all that old stuff put together with a new spin on it," he said.

"Crying Lessons is about break ups because, you know, it's not as though anyone ever wrote about that before."

Hattaway's love for the genre is featured in their newest music video, and a number of the album’s tracks pay homage to the band’s idols.

With a growing fanbase in their hometown, the band will tour other parts of the country later this month.

"Anyone who likes our music down there, I'm eternally grateful for that, because that's what it's all about... we just want people to hear it,” Hattaway said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adam Hattaway and The Haunters’ sophomore album pays tribute to lovers Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
Christchurch and Canterbury
India Leishman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK government appealing court ruling that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
4
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
5
Government accused of hypocrisy after ordering its own batch of tiny homes on wheels
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:50

Eyewitness footage captures high-speed car chase filmed in southern Italy for James Bond's No Time to Die
02:30

The Handmaid's Tale author, Margaret Atwood, sits down to explain her sequel novel The Testaments

Celebrity Treasure Island week 4: Moses’ journey is one of truly biblical proportions
04:03

Taika Waititi learning to embrace success, as his sixth film Jojo Rabbit premieres