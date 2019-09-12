Up-and-coming Christchurch rock band's latest album takes Kiwis back to 1960s

A homegrown up-and-coming rock band want to take Kiwis back to the 1960s with their newest album.

Christchurch’s Adam Hattaway and The Haunters’ sophomore album Crying Lessons pays tribute to lovers.

The band’s frontman, Adam Hattaway, said the album’s offering puts a new take on rock and roll.

"We just wanted to make music that was a little more old school rock and roll, that has guitars in it, that people can dance to. It's a mix of all that old stuff put together with a new spin on it," he said.

"Crying Lessons is about break ups because, you know, it's not as though anyone ever wrote about that before."

Hattaway's love for the genre is featured in their newest music video, and a number of the album’s tracks pay homage to the band’s idols.

With a growing fanbase in their hometown, the band will tour other parts of the country later this month.