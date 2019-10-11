TODAY |

Up to 12 accusers to testify at actor Cuba Gooding Jr's sexual misconduct trial

Up to a dozen accusers could testify at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr, a Manhattan prosecutor said today.

Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared today before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognisance.

The allegations from the 12 other women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve allegations he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants. Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area. Others are said to have occurred in Las Vegas, Dallas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was previously accused of groping a woman's breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Gooding's lawyer said outside court that he is "absolutely dumbfounded."

Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in a courtroom in New York. Source: Associated Press
