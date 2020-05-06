TODAY |

UK's Love Island, Coronation Street face uncertain futures as Covid-19 derails filming

Source:  1 NEWS

Fans of the hit show Love Island, will have to make do with rewatching old episodes as the 2020 season is cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak making filming impossible.

From Love Island to Coronation Street, Covid-19 is having an impact on British TV shows. Source: BBC

Love Island is just one of many UK television shows facing uncertainty as the restrictive measures to combat Covid-19 derail the possibility of filming new episodes.

Coronation Street is only expected to have enough shows to last until June and Eastenders also has a limited stockpile of unseen episodes.

One of the few shows going ahead with production is Talking Heads, with a one-person cast and a small crew making filming possible. 

Left Bank Pictures CEO Andy Harries warns that a noticeable shortage of new content will become a reality by next year.

"Most broadcasters have probably got about six months worth stacked up," he told the BBC. "By Christmas, certainly by spring next year, you will start to notice a lack of new shows for sure."

