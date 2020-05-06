UK's Love Island, Coronation Street face uncertain futures as Covid-19 derails filming

Fans of the hit show Love Island, will have to make do with rewatching old episodes as the 2020 season is cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak making filming impossible.

Love Island is just one of many UK television shows facing uncertainty as the restrictive measures to combat Covid-19 derail the possibility of filming new episodes.

Coronation Street is only expected to have enough shows to last until June and Eastenders also has a limited stockpile of unseen episodes.

One of the few shows going ahead with production is Talking Heads, with a one-person cast and a small crew making filming possible.

Left Bank Pictures CEO Andy Harries warns that a noticeable shortage of new content will become a reality by next year.