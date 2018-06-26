 

UK singles chart about to include music video plays for the first time

The official weekly UK Singles Chart will include music video plays in its rankings for the first time from next week.

Solange Knowles and Beyonce Knowles perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Solange Knowles and Beyonce Knowles perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Source: Getty

The Official Charts Company has announced that from Friday July 6, the weekly UK Singles Chart will include video plays from YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. 

HuffPost UK reports user-generated videos and unofficial clips released by stars won't count, however.

So don't expect to see YouTuber vlogs suddenly storming up the chart, the news outlet said.

Kiev, Ukraine - May 21, 2014: Woman holding a brand new Apple iPad Air and looking on YouTube music playlist on a screen. YouTube is the world's most popular online video-sharing website that founded in February 14, 2005

YouTube music playlist (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Rather, it means artists whose official videos prove popular will receive a boost up the charts.

The company's chief executive, Martin Talbot, told the BBC the change won't drastically turn the chart upside down.

"This isn't going to be a handbrake turn. We're not going to suddenly see dozens of songs in the Top 20 that weren't there before," he said.

There will also be a change to the way streams are counted. From July 6, 100 streams of tracks or videos via a subscription service -  Spotify or Apple Music - will count as one "sale" of a song.

For people listening and watching on free platforms such as YouTube 600 streams will be needed to notch up the equivalent of one sale.

