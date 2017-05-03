 

UK grime phenomenon Stormzy coming to New Zealand

British grime and hip hop artist Stormzy is bringing his world tour to New Zealand. 

UK grime and hip hop artist STORMZY will make his New Zealand debut in July.

Following huge response to his Gang Signs & Prayer album tour Michael Omari, better known as Stormzy, will perform two shows in New Zealand at the end of July and beginning of August.

He will perform at the Hunter Lounge in Wellington on Saturday July 29, and in Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre on Tuesday August 1. 

The 23-year-old artist emerged on the grime scene in 2013 and has since won Best Male Act and Best Grime Act at the UK MOBO Awards and Best International Artist at the BET Awards. 

Hi debut album Gang Signs & Prayer was released this year and quickly became the first grime album to ever reach number one on the UK Album Charts, all 16 songs on the album also featured on the UK Spotify Top 50 in just 72 hours.

Tickets go on sale for his two New Zealand shows on Friday.

