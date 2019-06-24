UK girl group Little Mix announces one-off New Zealand show

Hit UK girl group Little Mix has today announced the addition of a one-off Auckland show to their five-date Australian LM5 - The Tour tour this December.

The pop stars will be kicking off their tour in Perth on December 7, before heading to Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday, December 19, Live Nation said in a press release.

The one-off show will be the group's first New Zealand tour since 2017.

Little Mix's first album, DNA, was a top 10 hit in numerous countries including the UK, where the group shot to stardom after winning The X Factor in 2011.

The group has previously collaborated with Kiwi superstar choreographer Parris Goebel.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10am.

Spark customer presale begins on Tuesday, June 25 at 10am until Thursday, June 27 at 10am.

