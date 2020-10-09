TODAY |

UK comedy show featuring Donald Trump puppet not airing in US over fear of offending powerful

Source:  1 NEWS

A UK satire series is not being screened in the US for fears it will offend powerful people, according to The Times.

In the Spitting Image skit the US President tries to make a deal with the virus about who it can infect. Source: Spitting Image/ Facebok

Spitting Image recently did a skit poking fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19.

But she's not the only one to fall victim to the show's comedy.

It also features Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Michelle Obama puppets.

The Times has reported television network NBC backed out of screening the popular series, which was revived last year, at the last moment for fear of offending powerful people.

Appearing as Mary Poppins, the show pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19. Source: Spitting Image

It comes after Spitting Image's co-creator Roger Law said America, rather than Britain, would be the show’s primary target.

“If you’re going to go after the bastards, you may as well go after the biggest bastards there are,” he said.

Ardern said she was pleased she stopped daughter Neve watching the entire segment. Source: 1 NEWS

