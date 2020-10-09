UK comedy show featuring Donald Trump puppet not airing in US over fear of offending powerful

A UK satire series is not being screened in the US for fears it will offend powerful people, according to The Times.

Spitting Image recently did a skit poking fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19.

But she's not the only one to fall victim to the show's comedy.

It also features Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Michelle Obama puppets.

The Times has reported television network NBC backed out of screening the popular series, which was revived last year, at the last moment for fear of offending powerful people.

It comes after Spitting Image's co-creator Roger Law said America, rather than Britain, would be the show’s primary target.

“If you’re going to go after the bastards, you may as well go after the biggest bastards there are,” he said.