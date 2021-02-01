UK comedian Bill Bailey making friends with local birdlife while in Auckland MIQ

UK comedian Bill Bailey has been making friends with the local bird life while in managed isolation ahead of his New Zealand shows.

British comedian Bill Bailey. Source: Supplied

Bailey is playing a large number of dates up and down the country beginning in mid-March.

Today he posted an image of a sparrow taken on one of his daily walks around the hotel carpark.

"Day 8 of quarantine in Auckland - looking forward to performing around NZ soon. Joined some Zoom dance/fitness classes with @OtiMabuse.

"Been on supervised walks in the hotel car park- I am also talking to the sparrow with whom I share my muffin- that’s normal right?" Bailey posted to his Twitter account.

The talented comedian/musician begins his tour in Wellington on March 13.

Bailey is also in the country to host Patriot Brains, which will pit Australian and Kiwi comedians against each other in a battle of wits.