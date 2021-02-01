TODAY |

UK comedian Bill Bailey making friends with local birdlife while in Auckland MIQ

Source:  1 NEWS

UK comedian Bill Bailey has been making friends with the local bird life while in managed isolation ahead of his New Zealand shows.

British comedian Bill Bailey. Source: Supplied

Bailey is playing a large number of dates up and down the country beginning in mid-March.

Today he posted an image of a sparrow taken on one of his daily walks around the hotel carpark.

"Day 8 of quarantine in Auckland - looking forward to performing around NZ soon. Joined some Zoom dance/fitness classes with @OtiMabuse.

"Been on supervised walks in the hotel car park- I am also talking to the sparrow with whom I share my muffin- that’s normal right?" Bailey posted to his Twitter account.

The talented comedian/musician begins his tour in Wellington on March 13.

Bailey is also in the country to host Patriot Brains, which will pit Australian and Kiwi comedians against each other in a battle of wits.

Patriot Brains will air on TVNZ 2 after Easter, made with the support of NZ On Air.

