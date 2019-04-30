TODAY |

UK comedian and The Chase star Paul Sinha diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe

The Chase star Paul Sinha has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the quiz master revealed today.

The 49-year-old British comedian, known on the UK quiz show as The Sinnerman, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder on May 30 following a number of health issues beginning in September 2017, including a "sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder", an "unexpected diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes" and a shoulder operation in January, he said.

In a blog post, Sinha said his reaction following the diagnosis "was not one of shock."

He wrote: "I spent May this year in New Zealand simultaneously having the comedy month of my life, and worrying about why a right-sided limp was now getting worse.

"Behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

Sinha said his diagnosis and the treatment plan has made him feel "far more prepared for the new challenges ahead."

"I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness. I'm blessed to have a fiance who is there for me, and I have a multitude of friends and colleagues whom I consider to be exceptional human beings.

"I don't consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse.

He said he "fully intend to keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy, keep quizzing and keep being hopeless at Tasks." However, he said "Dancing on Ice is, I suspect, out of the question."

Sinha was in New Zealand for the New Zealand International Comedy Festival last month.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Sinha is currently in New Zealand as the quiz show continues to be popular here. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Blues winger Rieko Ioane in action, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and the Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 18 May 2019 Photo: Brett Phibbs/www.photosport.nz
    Blues' 2019 season 'a step in the right direction' says Leon MacDonald
    2
    Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand
    US father recalls punching attacking shark to save teenage daughter
    3
    Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga.
    Search underway for plane missing in Coromandel
    4
    Rat
    Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
    5
    The Government today offered teachers a new deal that would get most a $12,000 salary rise.
    Jacinda Ardern explains where extra $271 million for teachers' new pay offer came from
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    00:10
    The 51-year-old handed denies the allegations.

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr in handcuffs after being charged with groping a woman

    Britain's Conservative Party lawmaker Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the official launch of his leadership campaign, in London, Wednesday June 12, 2019. Boris Johnson solidified his front-runner status in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, gaining backing from leading pro-Brexit lawmakers.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

    Boris Johnson takes strong lead in race to be next UK prime minister

    Cuba Gooding Jr denies allegation he groped woman at New York City bar

    Black Caps share points with India after another Cricket World Cup washout