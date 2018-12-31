UK artist Wilkinson to headline Rhythm and Alps music festival

National and international artists to play at Rhythm and Alps New Year’s Eve music festival in the Cardrona Valley have been announced today.



The Wanaka region will welcome London artist Wilkinson to headline the premium New Year's Eve slot, bringing a full band and a small string orchestra following heavy demand from fans.



American trap and bass producer RL Grime makes a return to the Southern Alps and will take up the main stage on December 30.

Hotly anticipated British electronic artist Jon Hopkins will hit the arena with a live AV show. He will play alongside English electronic musician and neuroscientist Sam Shepherd, who performs live under moniker Floating Points.

British DJ and producer from London, Shy FX, will bring his unique spin on drum and bass centre stage, while US rapper Freddie Gibbs will make his first festival appearance in the country.



House and techno fans will welcome US talent Honey Dijon. Djion will share the stage on New Year’s Eve with British producer HAAi, who dexterously mixes Turkish funk and Kenyan beats in slow release techno.

UK multi-genre princess Eva Lazarus will also feature, returning to Rhythm and Alps for the second consecutive year alongside Scottish reggae outfit Mungo’S HI FI, whose sound system follows Jamaica’s traditional style.



Founding member of Jurassic 5 Charles Stewart, will bring his Los Angeles sound to the stage under his hip hop title Chali 2na, joining international DJ artist Krafty Kuts with a double bill on the main stage.



Home-grown talent will be flying the New Zealand flag high, including acts Opiuo, Ladi6, Mako Road, The Butlers and electronic staple State of Mind.



UK drum and base artists Break and Lenzman will feature, with more acts to be further added to the line-up.



More electronic talent on NYE will be delivered by Psychemagik and party starters Fleetmac Wood who will bring their celestial sounds to the stage.

"We've hand-chosen these acts from around the globe to showcase a swathe of musical talent that cherry picks from all genres and musical styles," Rhythm & Alps festival director Alex Turnbull says.