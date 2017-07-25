TODAY |

UFC boss says Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise fight could happen - 'I'd be an idiot not to'

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment

UFC boss Dana White claims Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise's fight could happen.

Bieber reached out to Dana White on Twitter earlier this month to ask if he'd be willing to stage a bout between himself and Cruise, and though he later claimed his post was a "joke", the UFC boss has revealed "real people" have been in touch with him to explore the possibility of staging the bout.

Dana admitted he didn't initially take Justin's tweet seriously because he's so used to seeing people in the public eye challenge one another to get in the ring.

He told TMZ: "Let me tell you something interesting, obviously this came out, lots of people talk about fighting in the UFC, NFL players or celebrities or whatever, it happens a lot. "I saw it but didn't pay much attention to it.

I'm not gonna say any names but I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who say they really do wanna do this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight.

"I told them that if that's true -- and everybody involved really wants to do it -- we can talk."

And Dana admitted he'll do whatever he can to get the 25-year-old singer to face off against the 56-year-old action star.

He said: "I'd be an idiot not to make this fight ... that would be the easiest fight to promote in the history of my career."

After previously insisting he was making a joke about the potential fight, the Never Say Never hitmaker also admitted he didn't fancy his chances if he did grapple with Tom.

He said: "I'm pretty sure Tom would ... I'm pretty sure he'd whoop my ass in a fight. I'd have to get in good shape, I'm really skinny right now. I think he'd probably be out of my weight class. Because he's big, you know he's got that dad strength."

In his original tweet, Bieber gave no reason for wanting to fight Tom, but said he wanted to take him on in "the octagon", which is the type of ring used in UFC.

He wrote: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? (sic)"

Luckily for New Zealand fans, the star had already visited these shores.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
It’s been called one of the largest drug busts in US history.
Police discover massive haul of cocaine worth $1.5b - one of the biggest drug busts in US history
3
The Kiwi singing trio are appearing in an All Stars series of The Voice Australia.
Delta Goodrem in tears as The Koi Boys perform Let it Be tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims on The Voice
4
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene.
Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Megadeth lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer
03:01
The service also features international celebs like Snoop Dogg and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kiwi celebrities offer personalised online 'shout outs' - for a price
00:58
The group wrapped up the tour at Wembley Stadium, 21 years since they last played the famous London venue.

Spice Girls round off reunion tour as Geri Horner apologises for quitting

'Third one in the oven' - Lorde hints at new album