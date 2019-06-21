TODAY |

U2 donate over $20m to help with coronavirus relief in Ireland

Source:  AAP

Irish rock band U2 has donated NZ$20.6 million to aid the fight against coronavirus in Ireland, local media reports say.

U2 perform at Twickenham Stadium. Source: Bang Showbiz

The money will be used to support health care workers and to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

Some of the medical equipment financed by the group led by singer Bono has already arrived at Dublin airport, Irish television RTE reported.

Other companies have also participated in the campaign to obtain medical aid, which has been flown in by aircraft company Avolon and airline Aer Lingus.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar praised their efforts: "Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13 year supply of PPE. Even so, all assistance from private sector and general public is welcome," he tweeted.

The band has been involved in a number of social and political projects for years.

According to official figures from Wednesday evening, almost 6000 people in Ireland have been infected with the new coronavirus, while 235 have died as a reult of complications from it.

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel
2
Nosy young kiwi misses 'social distancing' memo, wanders through ranger's home in broad daylight
3
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
4
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
5
NZ can eliminate coronavirus if lockdown is extended, latest modelling shows
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Donald Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic

Nationwide lockdown causes number of ACC claims to drop

Jacinda Ardern shares daughter Neve's contribution to #NZEggHunt campaign

Queensland hotel guest jailed for leaving coronavirus quarantine to fetch fresh towels