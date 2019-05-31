TODAY |

U2 adds second New Zealand show after stadium sells out in minutes

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Auckland
Music

High demand for tickets has led to rock legends U2 adding a second Auckland show to their Joshua Tree Tour in November this year.

The Irish band will now also be playing at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be opening for the band in both Auckland shows.

According to Stuff, the first show, set to take place on November 8, sold out in just two minutes today.

Source: Getty

During the concerts, the band will perform 1987 hit album The Joshua Tree in its entirety, along with other songs from their catalogue.

U2 formed in 1976 and scored their first hit with War - an album that included the single Sunday Bloody Sunday - in 1983. Other U2 hits over the past four decades include songs With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and Beautiful Day.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 17 at 1pm from LiveNation.

Pre-sales for U2.com subscribers start Thursday 13 June through Saturday 15 June, with a four ticket limit per person.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The group will play their hit album The Joshua Tree in sequence, from start to finish. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Entertainment
    Auckland
    Music
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Costco
    Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
    2
    Warren Nelson.
    Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police
    3
    One orchard saw 1000 avocados stolen, and there are reports the fruit is being on-sold to unsuspecting supermarkets and dairies.
    Police warn against buying 'too good to be true' cheap avocados after Bay of Plenty orchard heists
    4
    Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
    Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
    5
    Police
    Man charged over indecent assault under guise of healing people of cancer
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE

    Police officer who threw man in custody against wall found to have used 'unnecessary and excessive' force

    Person dead after being hit by truck in Auckland's Manurewa
    04:53
    There is plenty of demand for the service, but the numbers of people choosing the career are on the decline.

    'Baby whisperer' Karitane nurses decline as demand rises

    Series of Auckland assaults by hockey stick wielding men linked - police