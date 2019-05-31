U2 adds second New Zealand show after stadium sells out in minutes

High demand for tickets has led to rock legends U2 adding a second Auckland show to their Joshua Tree Tour in November this year.

The Irish band will now also be playing at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be opening for the band in both Auckland shows.

According to Stuff, the first show, set to take place on November 8, sold out in just two minutes today.

Source: Getty

During the concerts, the band will perform 1987 hit album The Joshua Tree in its entirety, along with other songs from their catalogue.

U2 formed in 1976 and scored their first hit with War - an album that included the single Sunday Bloody Sunday - in 1983. Other U2 hits over the past four decades include songs With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and Beautiful Day.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 17 at 1pm from LiveNation.