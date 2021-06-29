Tyrese Gibson ends feud with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson

Tyrese Gibson has “reconnected” with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson following their long-standing feud.

Tyrese Gibson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The two Fast and Furious stars had been at loggerheads since 2017 when it was first reported that Dwayne had plans to make a spinoff movie based on his character Luke Hobbs, which eventually pushed back the release of the recently released F9 movie.

Tyrese shared his disdain for the spinoff – which came to life in 2019 in the form of Hobbs & Shaw – in several now-deleted Instagram posts and threatened to exit F9 if Dwayne was still part of the cast.

Dwayne continued with his plans to make Hobbs & Shaw and sat out of the F9 movie, and now that both films are finished it seems the two actors have set aside their differences.

Speaking to guest host Tiffany Haddish on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tyrese today said, "We've reconnected in a real way. I think we're both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Source: Breakfast

“To be honest, [I] did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen. We're about 20 phone calls in, and we're in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously spoke about their feud in 2018, when he said he hadn’t spoken to Tyrese since the actor blasted him on Twitter and blamed him for delaying F9.

He said at the time: "The answer is no. No, we haven't talked at all.

"That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.

"I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would.