Tyler, the Creator - previously banned from NZ - announced as music festival headliner

A Grammy-nominated rapper who was previously banned from entering New Zealand has been named the headline act for summer music festival Bay Dreams.

Tyler, the Creator was blocked by Immigration New Zealand in 2012 when he was part of hip hop group Odd Future over the group's lyrics, described as homophobic and misogynistic. The collective was also banned in 2014, after Immigration New Zealand declined their visas following concerns of a "threat or risk to public order or the public interest".

1 NEWS has approached Immigration New Zealand for comment.

US pop singer Halsey has also been named as part of the Bay Dreams lineup.



Australian reggae-rock group Ocean Alley, Dutch DJ Netsky, and local acts Mitch James and Sons of Zion will also perform.