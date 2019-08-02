TODAY |

Tyler, the Creator to headline NZ festival, no longer deemed by INZ 'a potential threat'

A Grammy-nominated rapper who was previously banned from entering New Zealand has been named the headline act for summer music festival Bay Dreams.

Tyler, the Creator, also known as Tyler Okonma, was blocked by Immigration New Zealand in 2012 when he was part of hip hop group Odd Future over the group's lyrics, described as homophobic and misogynistic. The collective was also banned in 2014, after Immigration New Zealand declined their visas following concerns of a "threat or risk to public order or the public interest".

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS that Tyler "was granted a visitor visa to travel to New Zealand."

"INZ is satisfied that Mr Okonma is no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest."

US pop singer Halsey has also been named as part of the Bay Dreams lineup.

Australian reggae-rock group Ocean Alley, Dutch DJ Netsky, and local acts Mitch James and Sons of Zion will also perform.

Bay Dreams will be held at Nelson and Mount Maunganui in early January 2020.

Spark pre-sale tickets are available from Monday, August 12 at 7pm.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 14 at 7pm. 

The US rapper was previously banned from New Zealand in 2014. Source: Breakfast
