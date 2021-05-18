Two Kiwi actors starring in Harry Potter show overjoyed by Melbourne’s theatres reopening

Two Kiwi theatre actors and stars of the Harry Potter show are among those overjoyed that Melbourne’s theatres have become the first in the world to reopen post Covid.

George Henare struggled with lockdown and was diagnosed with anxiety.

“I lost my appetite, couldn’t sleep and I thought what on earth is going on,” he said.

Like many, Gareth Reeves took to baking.

“We tried to stick together online as a company,” he said.

Henare says the first night back doing what they love was unforgettable.

“The excitement was off the charts, people were laughing, crying, you can imagine it was crazy, and the first night back in front of an audience was one of the most incredible nights,” he said.

The Harry Potter show is playing at The Princess, Australia’s oldest surviving theatre, complete with new carpet and wallpaper, with the Harry monogram.