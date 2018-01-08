TODAY |

Two charges withdrawn against Aussie actor Craig McLachlan, but 14 remain

Source:  AAP

Two charges have been dropped in the indecent assault case against award-winning actor Craig McLachlan.

Craig McLachlan. Source: Getty

The Gold Logie winner still faces 14 charges of indecent, attempted indecent and common law assault against four women during a run of The Rocky Horror Show, in which McLachlan played the lead role of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Prosecutors on Wednesday in Melbourne Magistrates Court formally withdrew two of the 16 charges, indecent assault and an alternative of common assault, in relation to one of the alleged victims.

