Tweets an inkling Sir Paul McCartney could be heading our way

The rumour mill is in overdrive over whether Sir Paul McCartney is gearing up to perform in New Zealand.
The speculation among fans has been sparked by two tweets posted by promoters Frontier Touring.
One tweet is a photo of a left-handed guitarist with images of a kangaroo and a kiwi on the instrument. McCartney plays the guitar left-handed.
The other tweet seems to hint at when tickets will go on sale.
It shows the date June 21 with 9.30pm NZ time and 7.30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time.
McCartney last played in New Zealand in 1993.
