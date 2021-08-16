TVNZ's The Panthers to air at Toronto Film Festival

Caught in the midst of a racial and social divide of 1970s New Zealand, the dawn raids were a period of immense trauma for Pasifika.

Now, following the Government's apology two weeks ago, a timely TVNZ series The Panthers is retelling the stories of those behind the movement.

The six-part series chronicles the rise of the Polynesian Panthers; a revolutionary group who pioneered a movement in the face of increased racial targeting and inequality.

Premiering on TVNZ1 Sunday night, The Panthers has just become the first New Zealand television show to be accepted into the prestigious Toronto Film Festival.

The Panthers' characters are based on fact rather than a rewritten fiction, with stories once silenced now shared.

"Initially, there was a lot of pressure," showrunner Halaifonua Finau told Seven Sharp.

Determined to do their stories justice, he was set on reinvigorating their messages for a modern-day audience.

"With the swag and the music it kind of liberated us from a period piece of the 70s, so with hip hop it wasn’t born until 10 years later but we knew it could empower the story.

TVNZ's The Panthers. Source: TVNZ

"When the show airs on Sunday, the following weekend we want to see our young people in town wearing what they’ve just seen."

The group met up with the original Panthers right before they began the early stages of the show, cherishing the insights shared.

"They gave us a good pep talk, they gave us the right encouragement we needed just before heading into pre-production.

"Once we had that kind of little mihi from the OGs, I was all sweet. I was good to go."

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as original Polynesia Panther Will ‘Ilolahia Source: TVNZ

Actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi stepped into the shoes of original Panther Will ‘Ilolahia for the show, admitting he didn’t know much about the dawn raids growing up.

"Just being able to educate others with our series and being able to get it out there, starting the conversation, getting people talking about it just helps us.

"It’s good to learn our own history instead of learning everyone else’s."