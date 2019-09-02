TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role

Jenny-May Clarkson will join the Breakfast team fulltime as the TVNZ 1 show's news presenter.

Clarkson replaces Daniel Faitaua who departed Breakfast on Wednesday to take up the position of TVNZ’s foreign correspondent in Europe.

She's well known to the Breakfast team and to audiences having carried out the news presenter role before.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Breakfast," Clarkson says.

"The team are fantastic and it’s a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of Kiwis across the country as they start their day. Joining the team marks an exciting time for me and one that I’m ready to jump into with gusto, albeit with a large coffee in hand.”

Jenny-May Clarkson. Source: TVNZ

Jonathan Williams, Executive Producer, Breakfast says he's thrilled that Clarkson's joining the team fulltime.

“We couldn’t be happier that Jenny-May is joining the Breakfast team. We love her down to earth personality, her wit, and her warmth. She’s walked a unique path to Breakfast – from elite athlete, to police officer, to sports journalist – and that’s part of what makes her such a special broadcaster. We’re looking forward to getting to know Jenny-May better, along with all our keen Breakfast fans.”

Clarkson joins Hayley Holt, John Campbell and Matty McLean on air in her new role from today, September 2.