TVNZ's iconic Goodnight Kiwi brought back with the help of some famous faces

The beloved Goodnight Kiwi and Cat are being brought back with the help of some famous faces.

The Kiwi and his feline companion once brought the evening to a close back when New Zealand's TV broadcast ended at 11pm.

In fact, 1994 was the last broadcast of the Goodnight Kiwi as Channel 2 began 24 hour transmission.

Now, celebrity storytellers are bringing the magic of New Zealand bedtime story books to life with the help of the Goodnight Kiwi and Cat.

Ten episodes of Goodnight Kiwi will be available on TVNZ OnDemand, featuring the likes of Jeremy Wells, Hilary Barry and The Topp Twins reading illustrated Kiwi books to help young and old alike nod off.