TVNZ targets local content in new season launch

TVNZ says it is focussed on local programmes and live events in its lineup for 2018-19.

The network today announced new and returning programmes for the year ahead, including TVNZ 2 bringing back iconic series Celebrity Treasure Island and TVNZ 1 showing a new season of Sunday Theatre.

“Local content is in our DNA and it’s the building block of our lineup,” says Director of Content Cate Slater.

“We’re turning local programming up a notch, with ambitious new dramas featuring the biggest Kiwi names, side-splitting comedy that appeals to our unique sense of humour, and high-entertainment reality.”

Among live events, the Oscars returns to TVNZ for the first time in a decade, with the America’s Cup exclusive to TVNZ, and the network being Spark’s free-to-air partner for the Rugby World Cup.

The biggest international shows will sit alongside homegrown productions, some with a distinct Kiwi twist.

The cast of new TVNZ series Fresh Eggs, a black comedy following a couple’s quest for ͞the good life that goes wickedly wrong. Source: TVNZ

From the BBC comes The Luminaries, made with assistance from TVNZ, and from the US comes Flack starring Anna Paquin and My Life is Murder starring Lucy Lawless.

OnDemand will have more exclusive, fast-tracked shows and an expanding library of “cult” titles.

“TVNZ OnDemand has evolved from a catch-up service to a comprehensive and compelling online streaming service,” says Chief Executive Kevin Kenrick.

“Attracting new audiences will continue to be a focus. We’re not afraid to try new things to serve our viewers better."

LOCAL PRODUCTIONS

New programmes

The Bad Seed (NZ drama), Straight Forward (NZ-Danish drama), and Fresh Eggs (NZ comedy)

Factual: How Not to Get Cancer, That’s a Bit Racist, Funny As: The Story of NZ Comedy and The Check Up

Returning series

Sunday Theatre - Runaway Millionaires, Ablaze and War Stories

Wellington Paranormal, Cold Case, Heartbreak Island, Design Junkies and The Casketeers

INTERNATIONAL SHOWS

UK: The Luminaries, Richard Gere in MotherFatherSon, an adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic War of the Worlds, David Attenborough-hosted Dynasties.

US: Whiskey Cavalier, Flack, Kelsey Grammar’s Proven Innocent.

Plus: My Life Is Murder(Aussie drama), The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Simpsons, Victoria, Masterchef Australia, Britain’s Got Talent, Doctor Who.

LIVE EVENTS

Sport: Rugby World Cup (with Spark), the 36th America’s Cup regatta, January’s T20 Black Clash

Entertainment: The Grammy Awards and The Academy Awards.

New Year’s Eve fireworks live/2018 In Review – hosted by Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

ONDEMAND

HBO Italy’s My Brilliant Friend, plus The Little Drummer Girl, ER, The OC, Dawson’s Creek and McLeod’s Daughters available for binge-watching.

New local reality format House Of Drag.