TVNZ reveals new local shows for 2020, as OnDemand offerings continue to grow

TVNZ has tonight announced its content plans for 2020 - with a big investment in local content across the board, the return of several fan favourites, plus new international shows.

“Viewers love local content. New Zealanders want to see their own stories reflected in what they watch," said director of content Cate Slater.

New local drama content will include a show about the Bain family murders, based on the award-winning podcast Black Hands, plus a TVNZ and BBC adaptation of New Zealand author Eleanor Catton’s novel The Luminaries, and crime drama One Lane Bridge.

“We’re investing in local content exponentially for 2020," Ms Slater said. "We’re bringing viewers ambitious dramas, factual series and comedies - the biggest local shows with the biggest local names."

The Bachelorette NZ will debut on TVNZ2, a Kiwi version of the BBC’s Glow Up hosted by ZM’s breakfast radio host Megan Papas is being featured by OnDemand and New Zealand’s own version of the comedic Taskmaster will also grace screens.

As well as OnDemand’s new local shows, the streaming service has also scored some international hits including Hulu’s Ramy and the CW’s Katy Keene.

“TVNZ OnDemand exceeded 184 million streams in FY19,” said chief executive Kevin Kenrick.

“We’re proud of that milestone, as well as our position as the country’s leading online streaming player, and we’re committed to fuelling its continued growth via our breadth and depth of content and extensive availability."

New international shows include World on Fire starring Sean Bean and Helen Hunt and Starstruck featuring New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo.

Some fan favourites will be back next year, too, including Celebrity Treasure Island, the Great Kiwi Bake Off for TVNZ2 and Have you Been Paying Attention?

TVNZ's news and current affair line up remains the same. Sport will include the build-up to the 36th America’s Cup with World Series events in 2020 and the Prada Cup and America’s Cup following in early 2021.