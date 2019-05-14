TVNZ cancels Jeremy Kyle show after guest dies shortly after filming

TVNZ has announced it will cancel airing Jeremy Kyle after a guest died shortly after the airing of an episode.

The show had aired on TVNZ2.

Steven Dymond, 62 was "sobbing and distraught" when he returned home to Portsmouth, England after filming the show with his on-and-off-again girlfriend on May 2, his landlady told The Daily Mail.

"Four days later he was dead. I really believe it was the show that tipped him over the edge," she told The Daily Mail.

"The wellbeing of individuals involved is the number one priority for any production. Like ITV, we will be moving on from this show," a TVNZ spokesperson said today.

Last night, ITV announced the long running show would be permanently cancelled in a statement which says, "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."

It said the network would continue to work with Jeremy Kyle on other projects.