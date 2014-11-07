TVNZ announces 2021 line-up, including rebooted Popstars

Grammy-winning music star Kimbra will head up TVNZ's rebooted Popstars - the show that delivered New Zealand TrueBliss in 1999.

The rebooted show features in TVNZ's 2021 line-up, which was released today.

Also returning in The Apprentice Aotearoa, which previously ran over a single season in 2010.

Bachelorette NZ and The Bachelor NZ, Celebrity Treasure Island and Travel Guides NZ will go to air, while Clarke Gayford will transport homes from one end of the country to the other in Moving Houses.

“The production deferrals resulting from Covid-19 restrictions have definitely hampered content supply in 2020, but the efforts of our content partners will enable Te Reo Tātaki, TVNZ to deliver an unprecedented slate of new local content in 2021,” said chief executive Kevin Kenrick.

“Our Covid-19 recovery is tracking ahead of expectations and this has provided the confidence for TVNZ to increase investment in local news and entertainment content; free-to-air sports; and continued online streaming growth.”