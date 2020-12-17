TV host Ellen DeGeneres suffering 'excruciating back pain' in battle with Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres says she's suffering "excruciating back pain" in her battle with Covid-19.

The US television show host shared an update on her condition in a social media video today after confirming she had the coronavirus last week.

"I'm feeling 100 per cent, I'm feeling really good," she said.

But she added, "one thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that that was a symptom but I talked to some other people, back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain, bad."

DeGeneres thanked fans for the well wishes in her recovery.