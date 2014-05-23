 

Tupac Shakur's murder remains an open homicide case - police

The Las Vegas Police department has confirmed that the murder of rap star Tupac Shakur remains an open homicide case.

Tupac Shakur.

The American rap legend was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996, and after ex-gang member Duane 'Keefe D' Keith recently came forward with new information about the incident, the local police department has confirmed they're still treating it as an open homicide case.

During an interview for BET's 'Death Row Chronicles', Keefe D - who claims to have been in the car from where the deadly gunshots were fired - explained: "I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I'm the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing.

"People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I'm coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth."

Keefe D refused to identify the killer, saying he would be breaking the rules of the "street code".

But, he added: "It just came from the backseat, bro."

Tupac - whose murder has been the source of significant speculation over the years - died in hospital six days after he was shot four times, in the chest, arm and thigh.

But in light of Keefe D's claims, a group of Tupac fans have started their own Change.org petition to encourage the Las Vegas Police department to approach the former gang member.

A statement from the department read: "We are aware of the statements made in a BET interview regarding the Tupac case. As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety.

"Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This case still remains an open homicide case."

