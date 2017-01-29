Trump's visa decree could stop Iranian Oscar nominee attending award ceremony

The motion picture academy calls "extremely troubling", the possible visa ban of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose feature film The Salesman is nominated for a best foreign language Oscar.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi Source: Associated Press

In a statement released today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed concern that Farhadi and his cast and crew may not be permitted to attend next month's Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles following President Trump's plan to temporarily suspend issuing visas for people from Iran and six other Muslim countries.

Farhadi has not commented on his travel plans, but yesterday, the president of the National Iranian American Council, Trita Parsi, tweeted: "Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's."

On Thursday, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the The Salesman, tweeted she would boycott the Oscars - whether allowed to attend or not - in protest of Trump's immigration policies, which she called "racist."