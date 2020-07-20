'True heartbreak' - Elvis Presley's granddaughter shares emotional tribute following death of her brother

Riley Keough has a "giant hole" in her heart following the death of her brother Benjamin Keough.

The 31-year-old actress has broken her silence after her younger brother Benjamin took his own life last week at the age of 27.

Riley shared a slideshow of images of the pair - who are both the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough - on Instagram, and said she "can't believe" her sibling is gone.

She wrote alongside the pictures: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again. (sic)"

Riley's post comes after Benjamin's passing was officially ruled a suicide earlier this week.