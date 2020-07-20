TODAY |

'True heartbreak' - Elvis Presley's granddaughter shares emotional tribute following death of her brother

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Riley Keough has a "giant hole" in her heart following the death of her brother Benjamin Keough.

Riley Keough breaks silence after her younger brother Benjamin passed away last week Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old actress has broken her silence after her younger brother Benjamin took his own life last week at the age of 27.

Riley shared a slideshow of images of the pair - who are both the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough - on Instagram, and said she "can't believe" her sibling is gone.

Source: TVNZ

She wrote alongside the pictures: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again. (sic)"

READ MORE
Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

Riley's post comes after Benjamin's passing was officially ruled a suicide earlier this week.

Following Benjamin's death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's ruined my life' - Kuia attacked while working at BP in Christchurch still struggling two months on
2
Five drivers caught on video dangerously swerving around Kāpiti Coast railway barrier receive fines
3
National MP Andrew Falloon believed to have sent pornographic material to teenager
4
Andrew Falloon resigns after issue on Friday, becomes 13th National MP to announce they won't stand at election
5
English writer hits out at New Zealand Rugby over 'smug superiority complex'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Glee creators plan college fund for Naya Rivera's son after actress's body found in California lake
00:42

Judge rejects tentative $29m between Harvey Weinstein and accusers

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara dies aged 49
00:55

Glee star Naya Rivera used last energy to save young son before drowning, sheriff says