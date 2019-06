Australian pop superstar Troye Sivan will be returning to New Zealand for one night only as part of a major headline show.

The LGBTQI icon will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, September 13, Live Nation announced today.

The Perth singer is currently on tour for his sophomore album, Bloom, featuring US pop sensations Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 28 at 1pm.