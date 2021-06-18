Troy Kingi unveils folk-style collaboration as part of his ambitious album series

Having only met each other a few days prior, artists Delaney Davidson and Troy Kingi knuckled down to produce a folk-style masterpiece, the latest in Kingi’s 10-10-10 series.

It was recorded as part of the Matairangi Mahi Toi artist residency in Wellington, which promotes the development of Māori and Pasifika creative practices.

Produced in just four days, the album called Black Sea Golden Ladder proved a “fun challenge” for the pair.

“I think we played to our strengths and we’ve been in music for a bit so we kinda know how to smash a song together,” Troy Kingi told Breakfast.

“I brought [Delaney] on board because I know nothing about this genre, to be honest, and I know this guy is all up in that.”

It's part of the musician’s ambitious challenge to produce 10 albums over 10 years from 10 different genres.

“I felt like I had a lot of me to get out, no one really knew who I was but I felt this would be a nice way to push this out. Also, keep it interesting by changing it up as well.”

Launched in 2019 he’s inching closer to the halfway point with this album taking on a darker tone.

“The overall album, basically the concept of it, is every song is about a different phase in life that hopefully, most people can relate to.”

The duo is set to hit the road later this year, taking their collaboration to venues around the country.

“They’ll be really special shows, we’re putting some time into making sure they’re not just two sad old guys with guitars,” Delaney said.

“It’s gonna be a really beautiful event to come to.”

Kicking off on the month-long tour from August 7, they’re set to go out with a bang at Auckland’s town hall joined by a live band.