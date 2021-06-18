TODAY |

Troy Kingi unveils folk-style collaboration as part of his ambitious album series

Source:  1 NEWS

Having only met each other a few days prior, artists Delaney Davidson and Troy Kingi knuckled down to produce a folk-style masterpiece, the latest in Kingi’s 10-10-10 series. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The musician talks about his latest work made in collaboration with Delaney Davidson. Source: Breakfast

It was recorded as part of the Matairangi Mahi Toi artist residency in Wellington, which promotes the development of Māori and Pasifika creative practices. 

Produced in just four days, the album called Black Sea Golden Ladder proved a “fun challenge” for the pair. 

“I think we played to our strengths and we’ve been in music for a bit so we kinda know how to smash a song together,” Troy Kingi told Breakfast.

“I brought [Delaney] on board because I know nothing about this genre, to be honest, and I know this guy is all up in that.” 

It's part of the musician’s ambitious challenge to produce 10 albums over 10 years from 10 different genres. 

“I felt like I had a lot of me to get out, no one really knew who I was but I felt this would be a nice way to push this out. Also, keep it interesting by changing it up as well.” 

READ MORE
NZ musician Troy Kingi reveals ambitious plan to release 10 albums, in 10 different genres

Launched in 2019 he’s inching closer to the halfway point with this album taking on a darker tone. 

“The overall album, basically the concept of it, is every song is about a different phase in life that hopefully, most people can relate to.” 

The duo is set to hit the road later this year, taking their collaboration to venues around the country. 

“They’ll be really special shows, we’re putting some time into making sure they’re not just two sad old guys with guitars,” Delaney said. 

“It’s gonna be a really beautiful event to come to.” 

Kicking off on the month-long tour from August 7, they’re set to go out with a bang at Auckland’s town hall joined by a live band. 

Tickets for all the shows are available on Tory Kingi’s website.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Roads cordoned off as gang members turn out in force to Auckland funeral
2
Boy, six, killed in road rage incident after man fired at car after driver pulled fingers
3
Tauranga mum unable to find rental says she's being discriminated against over her children
4
Warning to watch for bad eggs after another farm hit by salmonella bug
5
Winston Peters says NZ must speed up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:34

Can Seven Sharp's Rhys Mathewson create the next hit kids song?

Chrissy Teigen addresses bullying accusations - 'I feel the crushing weight of regret'

Splore Festival tickets sell out in four days

Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma