Tributes pour in for The Wire actor Michael K Williams

Isiah Whitlock has paid a glowing tribute to Michael K Williams on social media.

Actor Michael K Williams, who played the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on The Wire. Source: Associated Press

The acclaimed star was found dead in his apartment in New York on Monday afternoon, and his former co-star has taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the late actor, who died at the age of 54.

Whitlock - who played Clay Davis on The Wire - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

"May you RIP. God bless."

Aisha Tyler has also taken to social media to hail the late actor, who is best known for playing Omar Little on the HBO drama series.

The actress and director tweeted: "Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright.

"Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King."

Elsewhere, Chance The Rapper has taken to Twitter to pay his own tribute.

The 28-year-old music star revealed online that he'll remember the actor for his portrayal of Albert 'Chalky' White on Boardwalk Empire.

He wrote: "A lot of people knew him as Omar, I knew him as Chalky. I'm sure his family knew him as Michael. Thanks for all you gave to encourage, enlighten and entertain people you didn't even know. Praying for your people."