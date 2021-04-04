Tributes flow for rapper DMX, still on life support after reported drug overdose

Support continues to flood in for American rapper DMX, who remains in ICU following a heart attack reportedly triggered by a drug overdose.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album Source: Associated Press

The Grammy nominated artist, real name Earl Simmons, was put on life support after being rushed to hospital in a critical condition yesterday.

Celebrities have taken to social media to share messages of support for the rapper and his family.

Fellow rapper LL Cool J praised the "talent and genius" of DMX and his songwriting abilities.

"We love you X get well fast," he wrote on Twitter.

Artists Ice Cube. Missy Elliot and Ja Rule turned to their followers for support, asking for them to pray for DMX and his family.

DMX first rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album It's Dark and Hell is Hot, which debuted at number one on the Billboard top 200 chart.

He's since produced several other chart-topping albums, earning himself three Grammy nominations.

Alongside his music career, DMX tried his hands at acting in things such as Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.