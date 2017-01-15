TODAY |

Tresspassing stranger at Johnny Depp's Hollywood mansion arrested while having a shower

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home has been broken into.

Johnny Depp. Source: Associated Press

Police were called to the Pirates of the Caribbean star's house in the Hollywood Hills on Friday, where a man had made his way into the actor's house and was taking a shower in one of the bathrooms.

Refusing to come out, the door was kicked down by police so they could arrest him.

However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Depp's in-house bar. TMZ reports that the man was booked for felony vandalism as he damaged a door in the house.

Back in January, Depp's house was also nearly broken into.

The actor was targeted by a woman, who is possibly homeless, but her attempts to enter the abode were thwarted when she triggered the building's security system and police were called.

However, sources said at the time that the woman may have panicked when the alarm went off because she fled the scene before cops arrived.

Officers found her nearby and were also able to connect her to another recent burglary in the area.

