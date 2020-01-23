Trailer released for upcoming Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming Taylor Swift documentary, Miss Americana.

Described by the streaming company as "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life," the documentary will enjoy its world premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.

The trailer is released the day after Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumour.

Swift, who has spoken about her mother's battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published yesterday that while her mother was going through treatment, "they found a brain tumour."