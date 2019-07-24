TODAY |

Trailer released for Taika Waititi's upcoming WWII satire, in which he plays Hitler

1 NEWS
A new teaser trailer has been released today for Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.

The World War II satire follows lonely German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davies), whose world view is challenged after his single mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is discovered to be hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Jojo is then forced to confront his patriotism, aided by his imaginary friend Hitler (Taika Waititi).

The film will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Jojo Rabbit is slated to be released in New Zealand on October 24.

The WWII satire follows German boy Jojo as he is forced to challenge his world view with imaginary friend Hitler. Source: 20th Century Fox
