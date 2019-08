First there was The Loudest Voice, Showtime's limited series about Roger Ailes' rise and fall at Fox News starring Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson.

Next is Bombshell, the feature film starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson. A teaser trailer dropped today for the movie, which also stars Margot Robbie in the role of a fictional producer.