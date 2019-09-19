TODAY |

Trailer released for film on Sir Edmund Hillary's perilous journey up India's River Ganges

A new trailer has been released for a documentary on Sir Edmund Hillary's perilous journey up India's River Ganges.

Ocean to Sky, celebrating 100 years since Sir Ed's birth, documents his 1977 journey by jet boat up the entire length of the river - two years before the tragic death of his wife and young daughter in a plane crash, Rialto Distribution said in a statement.

The expedition - Sir Ed's only journey to have been extensively filmed - almost ended tragically, with Sir Ed needing to be rescued after nearly dying.

The moment is recounted by Peter Hillary, Sir Ed's son, as well as many of Sir Ed's friends, who were also on the journey.

Ocean to Sky opens in theatres on October 31.

The documentary, Ocean to Sky, recounts Sir Ed’s perilous 1977 expedition. Source: YouTube / Rialto Distribution
