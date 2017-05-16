Trailer for reboot of Will & Grace unveiled with big dance and song number by original cast

NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming Will & Grace reunion series.

The video starts with Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) leaving the office of an NBC executive named Bob.

"Again, Bob, so excited," says Will as he exits. "I can't believe we're back, taking the old peacock for the another ride around the …" "Thing," answers Grace and then she says disdainfully, "Riding the old peacock? You know you got the job, right? You left all your lipstick on his ass."

The two argue with Grace expressing her fear of trying to bring back the show.

They visit the old set and before long are joined by their co-stars for a song and dance number.

The reboot stars the original cast members including Messing, McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.